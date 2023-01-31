Budget 2023: AAP, BRS to boycott President's address in Parliament today

Bharat Rashtra Samithi and Aam Aadmi Party will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of the Parliament on Tuesday ahead of the Budget Session, BRS MP K Keshava Rao said.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said that the parties are not against the President and their boycott is a protest against the Centre's "failures".

"BRS and AAP have decided to boycott the President's address to Parliament today. We are not against the President but only want to highlight through democratic protest the governance failures of the NDA government," Rao said.

Earlier today, AAP MLA Sanjay Singh said that the party will boycott the President's address calling her speech "a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Narendra Modi Government."

"Hon'ble President's speech is a bundle of false promises and false claims by the Modi Government. In this, there is not a word of her own. Modi government has proved to be a failure on every front, so @AamAadmiParty will boycott the President's address," Singh said.

The party's MPs will stay out of the Parliament House at the time of the address. There is a total of 10 MPs of the party in the Parliament.

The President addresses members of both Houses in the Parliament's Central Hall on the first day of a session.

It will be the maiden address by President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The party will present its side by holding a press conference at Vijay Chowk at 12 noon, the AAP leader added.

In the latest instance of its continued face-off with the central government, ahead of the crucial Telangana Assembly elections later this year, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also has decided to boycott the customary address by the President.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the pre-Budget document in the Parliament, half an hour after the President's address.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will give insights into the state of the economy and various indicators in the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March) and outlook for the next year.

The session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers.

The session will take place in two parts with the first part concluding on February 13. The second part will be held from March 13 and will conclude on April 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor