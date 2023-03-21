Budget session: Rajya Sabha adjourned, to meet on March 23

New Delhi [India], March 21 : Amid a series of disruptions in the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Tuesday to meet at 11 am on Thursday.

Earlier, both houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 pm.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, after the Opposition MPs raised slogans demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Ad issue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of leaders of all parties in his chamber at 1 pm.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned amid disruptions, and an all-party meeting was called by the speaker.

"I invite the floor leaders of all parties to my chamber at 11.30 am today. The House is adjourned to meet at 2 pm today," Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

The parliament has not been able to conduct any substantial business amid repeated logjams, with the BJP seeking an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom and several opposition parties seeking Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg-Ad row.

The Budget session commenced on March 13 and will conclude on April 6.

