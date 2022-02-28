Bureaucrats from UP, Gujarat rule J-K: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the people of Jammu and Kashmir don't rule themselves, instead they are ruled by the bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Addressing the newly elected urban local body members of the Congress in Tamil Nadu, the Wayanad MP said, "Today the people of Jammu and Kashmir don't rule themselves but bureaucrats from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat rule them. In Punjab, they have unilaterally taken away 100 kms of land from Punjab and gave it to Border Security Force (BSF)."

Laying emphasis on the grand old party's vision, he said, "Our vision is unity in diversity while theirs is unity through conformity."

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader alleged that the former tried to impose some other ideas on the people of Tamil Nadu.

"When Prime Minister comes here and he tries to impose some other ideas on the people of Tamil Nadu, he doesn't understand that Tamil Nadu is not 2 words but is 3,000 years. He insults the state and our country," Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi released Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's autobiography at Chennai Trade Centre.

The autobiography named "Ungalil Oruvan" (One Among You) pertains to the first 23 years of Stalin's life, till he was arrested in 1976.

( With inputs from ANI )

