Bushfires in Western Australia threatens lives, properties

Perth, Dec 27 Amid an extreme summer heatwave, two raging bushfires in the state of Western Australia (WA) are threatening lives and properties.

On Monday, the WA Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued a bushfire emergency warning for people in parts of Wooroloo, Chidlow and Gidgegannup in Shire of Mundaring and City of Swan, about 55 km east of the state capital Perth, as well as for people in Warrigal Estate, reports Xinhua news agency.

Residents were urged to "act immediately to survive" as "there is a threat to lives and homes".

"If the way is clear, leave now for a safer place... If you cannot leave, you need to get ready to shelter in your home," read the warning.

An evacuation centre has been set-up at the Mundaring Arena.

The bushfires have already destroyed multiple structures on Sunday.

About 250 firefighters are tackling the fire, which has burnt through more than 155 hectares, according to a report by the national broadcaster ABC.

The DFES has also issued a similar bushfire emergency warning for residents in parts of Treeton and Osmington in the Shire of Augusta-Margaret River, about 300 km south of Perth, and urged them to take immediate action.

The bushfires came amid an extreme heatwave over the summer holiday, with Perth recording maximum temperatures of over 42 degrees Celsius on Christmas and Boxing Day.

The Bureau of Meteorology said very hot and dry conditions will continue in the north and west of the state on Monday, and extreme fire danger was forecast for parts of the region.

