Bypoll for Majuli assembly seat in Assam on March 7

Guwahati, Feb 10 The by-election to the Majuli (ST) assembly constituency would be held on March 7 and the Election Commission on Thursday issued the statutory notification, officials said.

Election officials said that according to the notification the last date for filing of nomination is February 17 and the candidates will be scrutinised next day while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is February 21. The result would be declared on March 10.

Assam Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade appealed to all concerned to cooperate with the authorities in conducting free, fair, peaceful and safe elections.

The Majuli seat was lying vacant after Union Shipping, Ports and Aysuh Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who was elected from the tribal reserved assembly constituency in the last year's March-April elections, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on September 27 last year.

Sonowal, a former Chief Minister of Assam, was elected to the state legislative assembly from Majuli constituency for two consecutive elections 2016 and 2021.

With a population of around 1.70 lakh, Majuli, 350 km north of Guwahati, is the world's largest river island and was upgraded as a district when Sonowal was the Chief Minister.

