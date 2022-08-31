Bypoll to Rajya Sabha seat vacated by Makin Saha on Sept 22

New Delhi, Aug 31 The by-election to fill the Rajya Sabha seat vacated by BJP's Manik Saha will be held on September 22, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday.

The seat fell vacant as Manik Saha became the chief minister of Tripura.

Saha was elected as Rajya Sabha parliamentarian on April 22. Earlier, he was the president of BJP Tripura unit in 2020.

As per the Commission, the date of vacancy on the seat is July 4 and the term of Saha as Rajya Sabha MP was till April 2, 2028.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on September 5 and the polling will be held on September 22. Counting of votes will take place on the same day.

Manik Saha was sworn in as Tripura chief minister on May 15 replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, who was dropped.

