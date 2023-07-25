Cabinet clears bill to replace Delhi ordinance

New Delhi, July 25 The Union Cabinet on Tuesday is learnt to have cleared the bill which will empower Delhi Lt Governor to have a final say in recommendations regarding the transfer and posting of Delhi government officials.

According to sources, the Cabinet in its meeting held on Tuesday evening, cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which will replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

The president had promulgated the controversial ordinance on May 19 this year, leading to a flashpoint between Delhi government and the Centre.

As per the ordinance, a new statutory authority would be created, known as the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA), to be headed by the Delhi chief minister along with the chief secretary and the principal (home).

This proposed body will make recommendations to the Lt Governor on transfers and postings of Delhi government officials.

However, the catch here is that all decisions under this body will be decided through majority votes.

In other words, the chief minister's decision can be overruled by the two bureaucrats present in the body.

In addition to this, if the Lt Governor differs with the panel's recommendations, then it can be referred back to the panel and if even then, the differences remain, then the Lt Governor's decision would be final.

The Delhi government has been vehemently opposing the ordinance, as it reverses the verdict given by the Supreme Court, which had vested the Delhi government with the power to decide on transfer and posting of its officials.

Now with the government ready to bring a bill replacing the ordinance, in Parliament, the stand-off between the opposition parties and Centre is likely to be fiercer.

