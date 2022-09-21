Cabinet okays national programme on high efficiency solar photvoltaic modules

New Delhi, Sep 21 The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal for implementing the second tranche of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme on "National programme on high efficiency solar photovoltaic modules".

The proposal, mooted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, has an outlay of Rs 19,500 crore and aims at achieving manufacturing capacity of Giga Watt (GW) scale in high efficiency solar photovoltaic modules.

The plan aims to build an ecosystem for manufacturing of high efficiency solar PV modules in India to reduce import dependence in the area of renewable energy. Also it will strengthen the Atamnirbhar Bharat initiative of the government and generate employment, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told media persons after the Cabinet meeting.

Solar PV manufacturers will be selected through a transparent selection process.

It is estimated that about 65,000 MW per annum manufacturing capacity of fully and partially integrated solar PV modules would be installed under the plan, official sources said.

Also it will help in giving direct employment to about 1,95,000 persons and indirect employment to around 7,80,000 persons. The scheme will ensure import substitution of approximately Rs 1.37 lakh crore and give impetus to research and development to achieve higher efficiencies in solar PV modules, they added.

