Calcutta HC questions ED over custodial trial of TMC leader’s wife

Kolkata, Aug 4 Calcutta High Court single judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on Friday questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the custodial trial of Satarupa Bhattacharya, the wife of TMC legislator and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) Manik Bhattacharya, in connection with the multi-crore school job case in West Bengal.

TMC legislator’s son Souvik Bhattacharya also been arrested by ED sleuths in connection with the school job case. They are presently in judicial custody.

On Friday Justice Ghosh, despite admitting that there are chances of attempts to tamper with evidence if Satarupa Bhattacharya is released on bail, questioned the progress in the investigation of ED after she had spent days in judicial custody.

“What is the necessity of such a custodial trial?” Justice Ghosh questioned.

The ED’s counsel Phiroze Edulji, pointed out that instead of seeking bail at any lower court she had directly moved the Calcutta High Court, which raises the questions about the technicalities of the bail plea.

The matter will be heard again on August 7.

In a previous hearing, the ED had informed the court that both Satarupa Bhattacharya and Souvik Bhattacharya were aware of the former WBBPE president’s involvement in the scam and they were also partners in the process.

ED counsel also referred to a joint account held by Satarupa Bhattacharya with a deceased person and said the investigation official doubts that this account might have been used for diversion of scam proceeds.

