Calcutta HC raps Bengal Police for not cooperating with SIT in rape-murder case

Kolkata, June 8 West Bengal Police on Thursday faced the ire of Justice Raasekha Mantha for not cooperating with the three-member special investigation team constituted by the high court to probe the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl at Kaliganj in North Dinajpur district.

In May this year, while forming the three-member SIT of the-then Special Commissioner of Kolkata Police, Damayanti Sen, retired IG Pankaj Dutta, and retired Joint Director of CBI, Upen Biswas, Justice Raasekha Mantha specifically directed the state police to fully cooperate with the investigating team members.

Meanwhile, Sen was transferred from her current posting to a lesser significant post of additional director general (training) of state police.

Justice Mantha on Thursday observed that no cooperation has been extended from the state police. "Will I have to give the order for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the matter now?" Justice Mantha questioned.

He also observed that from the allegations and argument presented in the court, it is amply clear that the state administration is making all attempts so that the SIT cannot function smoothly. "In such a way, the state government is inviting problems for itself," Justice Mantha observed.

The state government counsel informed the court that the administration is not aware of this non-cooperation aspect. He also told the court that the state government has challenged the order on formation of the SIT at a division bench of the Calcutta High Court. "The matter might come up for hearing next week," the state government counsel informed the court.

Justice Mantha then observed that it is not possible that the state government is not aware of the non-cooperation aspect. He also directed the state home department, which comes under the direct charge of the chief minister Mamata Banerjee, to submit a report on this non-cooperation aspect to his court within the next seven days.



