California Governor tests Covid positive

San Francisco, May 29 California Governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for Covid-19 and will remain in isolation at least through June 2 and until he tests negative.

Taking to Twitter late Saturday, Newsom said: "I tested positive for Covid-19 and am currently experiencing mild symptoms. Grateful to be vaccinated & for treatments like Paxlovid.

"I'm following health guidelines and will be isolating while I work remotely."

He has been vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18, Xinhua news agency quoted the Newsom's office as saying.

In recent weeks, Covid-19 transmission rates are steadily climbing in California, home to over 40 million residents.

The state has reported a total of 8,896,174 Covid-19 cases and 90,612 deaths since the onset of the pandemic two years ago, according to the California Department of Public Health.

