Cambodia's economy forecast to grow over 5% in 2022: PM

Phnom Penh, Jan 30 Cambodia's economy is expected to grow over 5 per cent in 2022 after the Southeast Asian nation has fully reopened since November 2021, buoyed by its high Covid vaccination rates, Prime Minister Hun Sen said here on Sunday.

"The success of the Covid-19 national vaccination campaign has allowed Cambodia's economy to grow at a faster-than-expected rate," he said during a handover ceremony of 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine donated from Poland.

"Cambodia's economy is projected to grow by around 3 per cent in 2021 and will continue to grow by more than 5 percent in 2022, mainly thanks to the full re-opening of the country, and the return of the socioeconomic activities to normal across all sectors," he added.

The kingdom's economy is mainly driven by agriculture, tourism, garment exports, and real estate and construction, reports Xinhua news agency.

So far, Cambodia has administered at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccines to 14.35 million people, or 89.7 per cent of its 16 million population, the Health Ministry said, adding that 13.75 million people, or 86 per cent, have been fully vaccinated with two required shots.

"Undoubtedly, vaccination is the key measure to control the spread, to end the Covid-19 crisis, and to re-open socio-economic activities safely in the new normal," Hun Sen said.

The country logged 57 new cases on Sunday, bringing the national total caseload to 121,299, with 3,015 deaths and 117,428 recoveries, the Ministry said.

