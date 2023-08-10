Cambodia's parliament to have woman as president for 1st time in history: PM
By IANS | Published: August 10, 2023 03:28 AM 2023-08-10T03:28:08+5:30 2023-08-10T03:30:11+5:30
Phnom Penh, Aug 10 Khuon Sudary will take office as the president of the National Assembly of Cambodia in the new five-year-term National Assembly, becoming the first woman to hold this top job in the country, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.
Sudary, 70, currently is the second Vice-President of the National Assembly and a member of the Standing Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP).
"Khuon Sudary will become the president of the National Assembly in the new term, which is a practice to enhance the role of women," the Prime Minister said on Wednesday in a voice message released publicly.
He added that Cheam Yeap, the current first Vice-President, will retain his position in the new term, and Vong Sauth, current Minister of social affairs, veterans and youth rehabilitation, will assume the second Vice-President of this legislative body, Xinhua news agency reported.
The announcement came after the ruling CPP led by the Prime Minister won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, gaining 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly.
The Prime Minister said the new-term National Assembly and government will be formed on August 21 and August 22, respectively.
