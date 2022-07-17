Cambodia's ruling party holds extraordinary conference to set action plan for 2023

Phnom Penh, July 17 The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) held an extraordinary conference of its Central Committee to set out an action plan for 2023, the year in which the country's next general elections will be held.

The party's honorary President Samdech Heng Samrin said on Saturday, in his opening speech, that the CPP's landslide victory in the commune election in June clearly reflected people's confidence in the party's leadership and political programs, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We will strive to make our party even more victorious in the seventh National Assembly election in 2023," he added.

Samrin, who is also President of the National Assembly, said that the country's successful fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was a great achievement made by the CPP-led government in protecting people's lives and stabilising the economy.

The CPP extraordinary conference will last two days. It is presided over by CPP's President Samdech Techo Hun Sen, who is Cambodia's Prime Minister, and was on the first day attended by more than 3,400 party members from across the country. The party's current central committee consists of 865 members.

The CPP has ruled the country since 1979. General elections are held every five years in the Southeast Asian country.

