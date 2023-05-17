Can Siddaramaiah deny his role in collapse of coalition govt, asks BJP leader

Bengaluru, May 17 In a setback to Siddaramaiah who is staking claim for Karnataka Chief Minister's post, former minister and BJP leader Dr K. Sudhakar on Wednesday asserted that the veteran's role in collapse of Congress-JD(S) coalition government can't be ignored.

Sudhakar had resigned as an MLA and joined BJP along with 17 others resulting in the collapse of the Congress and JD(S) coalition government in 2019. His statement assumes significance in the present political scenario, where crucial talks are being held in Delhi to declare the Chief Minister.

"During the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in 2018, whenever MLAs went to the then Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah with their concerns, he used to express his helplessness and say that he has no say in the government and that works in his constituency and district itself are stalled," Sudhakar explained.

He further recalled that Siddaramaiah used to ask the MLAs to wait till 2019 Lok Sabha polls saying come what may he won't allow H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to continue even for a single day after Lok Sabha polls, Sudhakar claimed.

"Ultimately some of us had to inevitably quit Congress and join BJP to protect karyakartas and supporters in our constituencies," Sudhakar quoted Siddaramaiah as saying.

"Can Siddaramaiah deny the fact that he had no role, implicitly or explicitly, in this move by Congress MLAs?" Sudhakar asked.

