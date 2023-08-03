Cannot be accidental: Cong questions absence of Shah, deputy from LS

New Delhi, Aug 3 Congress on Thursday questioned the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai from the Lok Sabha when the Delhi Services Bill was to be taken up for discussion on August 2, and said it "cannot be accidental".

In a tweet, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday afternoon in the Lok Sabha something unprecedented happened. When the Delhi Bill was called out for debate, neither the Home Minister nor his deputy were present in the House."

"The INDIA parties were going to take part in the debate and highlight how the Bill is completely unconstitutional. Instead, the House had to be adjourned. It is quite impossible that the absence of the HM or MoS(Home) was accidental," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He also attached a news report in his tweets.

