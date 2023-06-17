'Can't implement NEP immediately', says Bihar Education Minister

Patna, June 17 Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar Yadav said on Saturdday that the government cannot implement the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state immediately, adding that the basic infrastructure is not good enough to comply with it.

"The New Education Policy needs more men power while we have lesser teaching faculties and non-teaching staff in the state. The sessions are late in many universities, which do not allow us to implement NEP in Bihar. The state government may consider it in future," Yadav said during an event organised by the Dashrath Manjhi Institute of Labour and Employment Studies in Patna.

