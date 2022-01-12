Car bombing hits Somali capital

By IANS | Published: January 12, 2022 04:09 PM2022-01-12T16:09:04+5:302022-01-12T16:20:06+5:30

Mogadishu, Jan 12 A suicide car bombing rocked Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police and witnesses said. The ...

Car bombing hits Somali capital | Car bombing hits Somali capital

Car bombing hits Somali capital

Next

Mogadishu, Jan 12 A suicide car bombing rocked Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police and witnesses said.

The explosives laden vehicle detonated near the heavily fortified Ade Adden International Airport in Mogadishu, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Xinhua