Car bombing hits Somali capital
By IANS | Published: January 12, 2022 04:09 PM2022-01-12T16:09:04+5:302022-01-12T16:20:06+5:30
Mogadishu, Jan 12 A suicide car bombing rocked Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, police and witnesses said.
The explosives laden vehicle detonated near the heavily fortified Ade Adden International Airport in Mogadishu, Xinhua news agency reported.
