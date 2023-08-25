Caste-based survey ready, soon to become public: Nitish

Patna, Aug 25 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that caste-based survey is complete and will soon be made public.

It will prove beneficial for all sections of society, he added.

While interacting with media persons here, he said: "The headcount is over and the data compiling is underway. It will soon be out. The survey will help deprived the people of society. It will give a picture of which section is required for development."

"I am not bothered about what BJP leaders are saying on caste-based surveys. I can say that it was a unanimous decision of all parties, including the saffron party to conduct a caste-based survey. We have been in favour of it right from the start, " the CM said.

He also said that the Supreme Court has never put the survey hold. The Patna High Court has already dismissed the PIL filed in this regard.

Nitish Kumar also said: "Why is the Centre not conducting a census of the country which takes place every 10 years and was scheduled in 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor