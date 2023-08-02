Caste based survey resumed, physical survey will be completed in one week in Patna

Patna, Aug 2 : A day after the Patna high court lifted the ban on caste based survey, the authorities resumed it on Wednesday.

The caste based survey was banned by the Patna high court on May 3 this year.

"After the completion of the physical survey for which our counting officers are going to every doorstep, we will start the new programme of data entry on the portal. The data will be cross checked by the supervisors and then transferred to charge officers. We have 45 charge officers in Patna,” Singh said. “We have appointed block development officers in the rural areas and in-charge of local urban bodies in urban areas as an in-charge officer. A total of 12741 blocks have been earmarked and each of the blocks has 700 people,” he added.

