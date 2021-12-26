Casteist, family parties of 'Bua-Babua' couldn't bring development in UP: Amit Shah

Launching a veiled attack on the Opposition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the past governments of "Bua-Babua" in Uttar Pradesh could not bring development in the state since they are 'casteist' and 'family' parties.

Addressing Jan Vishwas Yatra in Kasganj of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, "Bua and babua ran the governments in Uttar Pradesh. Did they bring any development? These are casteist parties and family parties. There were 700 riots during Akhilesh Yadav's five-year rule. Earlier the common people were migrating from Uttar Pradesh. Earlier the law and order situation was so bad that people were afraid of sending their daughters to schools and colleges."

Hailing the present law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure, the Union Home Minister said that no one dared to riot in the last four and a half years.

"We (BJP government) have done development work in Uttar Pradesh. Under the rule of Yogi ji, all the goons fled from Uttar Pradesh in five years. Uttar Pradesh which was known for riots, today universities, medical colleges and airports are being built there. Industries have been set and the state has become free from goonda raj. Earlier there was a Bahubali in every district, today there is a designated product from every district," stated Shah.

Remembering former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Shah said, "Kalyan Singh ji spoke of good governance within Uttar Pradesh for the first time. He worked towards giving rights to the backward society. Kalyan Singh ji chose Ram Janmabhoomi over the chief minister's chair and pave the way for Ram Temple."

Referring to the newly-inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in Varanasi, the union minister said, "From the time of 'Aurangzeb', Baba's shrine in Kashi was deserted. Today, Baba's temple in Kashi has been renovated in a grand manner by Modi ji."

It is to be noted that Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated to be held early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

