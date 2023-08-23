Cauvery, Mahadayi dispute: Considering to take all-party delegation to PM Modi, says K’taka CM

Bengaluru, Aug 23 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he is considering taking an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cauvery, Mahadayi river water utilisation dispute and the row over the commencement of the Mekedatu project.

Addressing an all-party meeting called to deliberate on the water dispute at Vidhana Soudha, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after listening to the opinion of opposition leaders and MPs said that there will be no compromise on the issue of safeguarding the interest of the land, water, language and culture of the state.

"The responsibility to protect the interests of the state is on all of us. Let all parties strive together and I am seeking your (opposition) cooperation to take a delegation to PM Modi," Siddaramaiah asserted.

He also said that the farmers of the Cauvery catchment area in the state are protected completely and necessary action has been taken for the protection of crops.

He assured that the suggestions given by leaders of opposition parties would be considered seriously.

The Cauvery River Authority has conducted 22 meetings and the regulatory committee has held 84 meetings. The team of advocates and officers representing the state have presented the arguments successfully before the monitoring agencies over the existing situation efficiently. They have brought the matter of shortage of rainfall this year to their notice, he said.

Siddaramaiah further said: "To date 24 tmc of water has been released from Cauvery river. This is lower than the fixed proportion. As we argued successfully, the order was given to release a lesser amount of water than was demanded by Tamil Nadu...There is no politics or compromise with regard to safeguarding the interests of farmers. All support is extended to the legal team. The team has efficiently presented their arguments on sharing of water under the distress formula."

"When Karnataka argued that it is impossible to release 15,000 cusecs of water, the Tamil Nadu representatives walked out of the meeting. Later, the release of 10,000 cusecs was ordered. Now, the arguments will be placed on even the release of 10,000 cusecs of water is not possible," he added.

"There are no signs of rainfall and water sharing must be done under the distress formula. If the Mekedatu project is done, the drinking water crisis could be ended," Siddaramaiah said.

