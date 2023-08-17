CBI brings back accused wanted in gold smuggling from Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Aug 17 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the help of Interpol has brought back an accused of conspiring for illegal smuggling of gold bars from Saudi Arabia.

The accused identified as Mohabbat Ali was brought back to India from Saudi Arabia on Thursday. The said Red Notice Subject was wanted by the NIA.

The CBI said that an Interpol Red notice was issued against the accused based on request from the NIA.

A case for conspiring for illegal smuggling of gold bars from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia into India was registered against him by the NIA.

