CBI files FIR in HP Police Constable Recruitment Exam case

New Delhi, Aug 17 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the case related to alleged irregularities in Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam case and also lodged an FIR against the unknown persons.

The case was earlier with Police Station Arki in districtt Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam was conducted on March 27, 2022 in which irregularities were found.

“A case has been lodged under sections 505(2) read with section 34 of Indian Penal Code against unknown person,” said a CBI official adding that they were investigating the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor