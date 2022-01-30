CBI probing post-poll violence matter of 'political case for BJP' in Bengal, says Saugata Roy

Defending Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy said that the term 'post-poll violence' used by the "Bharatiya Janata Party is just a "political case" through which "BJP is trying to save face after defeat."

"Post-poll violence did not happen after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took charge again... CBI is doing its work, let it, but I don't think it'll not prove anything. It was a political case, BJP tried to save itself after its defeat, NHRC team was also political," said Roy.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Roopa Ganguly slammed the state government for denying incidents of violence in the state.

"State Government is not ready to accept that these (post-poll violence) incidents have taken place, this proves that they know it has been done by their own people. They celebrate their victory by thrashing opposition party leaders, this shows their politics and fear," Ganguly said.

The CBI, which is investigating the post-poll violence in West Bengal, has announced Rs 50,000 reward each on nine more absconding accused in connection with the murder case of a BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar.

This comes after CBI's earlier announcement of Friday of similar reward and anonymity for information on five other accused in the same case.

CBI took over the investigation of post-election violence on the orders of the West Bengal High Court, informed CBI.

Sarkar was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor