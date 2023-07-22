CBI questions ex-Bengal state education secy in school jobs recruitment case

Kolkata, July 22 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned former West Bengal education secretary Dushyant Nariala in connection with the agency's ongoing probe in the multi-crore school jobs recruitment case in the state.

Education Secretary Manish Jain has already been questioned twice by the CBI in connection with the matter.

Jain has also been named as a witness in a chargesheet filed by the sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe into the matter.

Nariala served as the state education secretary between 2016 and 2018.

It has been learnt that the former state education secretary has been questioned about the procedures of recruitment followed by the department during his tenure.

He was also reportedly questioned on whether he ever received any instruction related to appointment from the-then state education minister Partha Chatterjee, who is currently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the school recruitment case.

However, he denied receiving any instructions from Chatterjee in the matter.

