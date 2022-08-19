CBI team leaves Sisodia's house, seizes computer, cellphone

New Delhi, Aug 19 The day-long search operation by the CBI at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the excise policy row came to end at 10:36 pm on Friday.

As per sources, the CBI officials have sezied the cellphone and computer of Sisodia, along with some documents, at the end of the search operation that began on Friday morning.

The CBI teams on Friday conducted raids at 21 places across seven states in connection with the alleged irregularities in Delhi's new excise policy.

The CBI has mentioned 16 names in its FIR, with Sisodia as the No. 1 accused. The FIR has been lodged under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code.

The allegations against Sisodia are that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore, and the licence holders were allegedly given extension as per their own will.

It also said that Sisodia and few liquor barrons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been made accused in the case.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authroity with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender," read the FIR, which has been accessed by .

