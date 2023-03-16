CBI won't arrest Tejashwi Yadav this month, says Delhi HC

New Delhi, March 16 The Delhi High Court on Thursday noted that that Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will not arrest Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav this month in the alleged land-for-jobs scam case.

This development came a day after Tejashwi approached the High Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI asking him to appear for questioning in the case.

During Thursday's hearing, he told the court: "My wife is pregnant, I am a resident of Bihar, the (state) Budget Session is going on till April 5."

Tejashwi's counsel contended that in 11 days his client had been summoned thrice February 28, March 4 and March 11.

He further argued that their (CBI) endeavour is that when he comes to Delhi, they will arrest him.

"They did this with another accused in the case," he argued.

Representing the CBI, Advocate D.P. Singh argued that the Budget Sessions are not on Saturday and Sunday and that their charge sheet is ready to be filed this month.

"I am saying on instructions, he will not be arrested, if he joins the investigation," Singh added.

To this, Tejashwi's counsel told the court that he will appear after April 5.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted that the petitioner is a Deputy Chief Minister with four portfolios and that the CBI will not arrest him.

Accordingly, Tejashwi's counsel also agreed for his client to appear before the CBI branch on March 25 at 10.30 am.

Justice Sharma granted liberty to the Deputy Chief Minister to appear before the CBI branch on any Saturday this month and disposed of his petition.

The case pertains to alleged appointments made in the Railways in exchange for land transferred to Lalu Prasad's family when he was the Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor