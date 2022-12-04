Central forces not required at Vizhinjam, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 Kerala Minister Ahmad Devarkoil on Sunday said that the state government could maintain the law and order situation at Vizhinjam port premises and did not require the Central forces.

He was speaking to the mediapersons here, and said that it was the port construction company, the Adani group that had requested for the central forces at the construction site. It was for the security purposes and hence the state government had not opposed it in the high court of Kerala, sadi the minister.

Justice Anu Sivaraman of the Kerala High Court on Friday had directed the state and central government to discuss on the petition filed by Adani group regarding the protection at the Vizhinjam port construction site and to respond on this.

Kerala Transport minister, Antony Raju also stated on Saturday that the Kerala government had not requested any central forces at Vizhinjam port construction area and that it was the Adani group that had urged the Centre to send security forces. He had also said that the state government was asked for its opinion by the High Court. Antony Raju had also said that there was no reason to oppose the request of the construction company.

Meanwhile Congress leader and MP from Vadakara Lok sabha constituency, K. Muraleedharan said that the state government and the Chief Minister in particular will be responsible for any unwarranted action taken by the central forces.

He also said that central forces being deployed during the construction of a project is unheard of and added that generally the central forces are deployed after the culmination of a project as security.

The fishermen's community at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram is fighting against the Vizhinjam port and the main demand is to halt the construction of the site. While the Adani port company and the Kerala government maintain that there was no going back from the project as more than 80 per cent of the work was completed, the Vizhinjam port agitators said there was a lot of work to be done and that very little work has been completed. Last Sunday, the agitators clashed with the police, and several people including policemen were injured.

