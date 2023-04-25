Central govt to announce two-day mourning on former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal's demise

New Delhi [India], April 25 : The Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government on Tuesday, will be declaring two days of national mourning following the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shirom Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

Earlier in the day, the senior Punjab politician passed away at the age of 95.

The Fortis Hospital in its official media bulletin stated, "S Parkash Singh Badal, Former Chief Minister of Punjab, was admitted at Fortis Hospital Mohali on April 16, 2023, with acute exacerbation of bronchial asthma. He was shifted to the medical ICU on 18th April as his respiratory condition worsened. He had been on NIV and HFNC support along with medical management".

"He was being managed under Prof (Dr) Digambar Behera along with the Pulmonology and critical care team supported by Cardiology. Despite appropriate medical management S Parkash Singh Badal succumbed to his illness. Fortis Hospital Mohali deeply condoles the death of S Parkash Singh Badal," the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence on his demise and said that Badal was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times".

Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.

He was also the youngest CM to have ever held office in the state of Punjab.

