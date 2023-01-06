Centre achieved success in establishing peace, progress and prosperity in NE: Shah

Kohima, Jan 6 Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that the Central government has achieved success in its goal of establishing the three P's of Peace, Progress and Prosperity in Nagaland and other northeastern states.

The Home Minister, while addressing a gathering after inaugurating five projects worth Rs 52 crore in Nagaland, said that with the taming of the insurgency activities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's mission is "not only to develop the physical connectivity but to further improve the emotional connectivity between the northeastern region and the rest of the country".

The five projects included tourism, education and electricity supply. Shah said that for mainstreaming of the northeastern region, ambitious development has been undertaken in the region and on the direction of the Prime Minister, a Union Minister is visiting the region every fortnight while the Prime Minister visited the region 51 times in eight years.

"Since 2014, the fund allocation to Nagaland increased four times, besides Rs 219 crore special packages given to the state. The 15th Finance Commission has made a provision of Rs 4,773-crore for Nagaland in 2022-23, while only Rs. 1,283-crore was allocated in 2009-10," he said.

Noting that the insurgency incidents declined by 74 per cent in the eight years in the northeastern region, he said that the AFSPA (Armed Forces {Special Power} Act) also being gradually withdrawn from the region and Nagaland.

The Union Home Minister said that Nagaland is one of the world's 25 famous biodiversity areas which endows it with immense tourism potential. Nagaland is also famous all over the world for its citizens, culture and the equal status given to women here.

Shah said that along with the development of infrastructure, the government has also focused on strengthening public facilities. Fifteen national highway projects, covering a length of over 266-km at the tune of Rs 4,127-crore have been undertaken.

The former BJP National President said that the coalition government would return to power in the upcoming elections.

Shah arrived in Nagaland on Friday after visiting Tripura and Manipur on Thursday.

