"Centre not allowing govt to function," alleges Telangana CM KCR on ordinance over control of services

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 : After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday amid a row over the Centre's ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital, the latter said that the centre is not allowing state governments to function.

Further slamming the Central government led by PM Modi, he said that the time is worse than the days of emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.

"This time is worse than the days of emergency, you (Centre) are not allowing a government elected by people, to function..." said KCR in a joint Press Conference with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the ordinance issued by the Centre.

"PM Modi must withdraw the ordinance; we demand it. Withdraw it or else we all will support Kejriwal Ji," KCR said in a joint Press Conference with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He further warned the NDA government in the Centre of using all the strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to defeat the ordinance if it is not withdrawn.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor sought the support of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) against the Centre's ordinance which the party claims circumvents the Supreme Court order.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann and AAP MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.

However, Kejriwal said that the support by the Telangana CM has provided strength to his party.

"To deliver justice to the people of Delhi, he (KCR), his party and his govt are with us. This is not just about Delhi, but about saving the democracy of the nation...his(KCR) support has provided a lot of strength to us," Kejriwal said here.

The Delhi Chief Minister on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the ordinance.

Earlier, Kejriwal had met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

This comes after the Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor