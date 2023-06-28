Centre's ordinance on services not against Kejriwal, but against people of Delhi: AAP leader

New Delhi [India], June 28 : The Aam Aadmi Party will launch a door-to-door campaign to tell people that the Centre's ordinance on services is not against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, but against the people of Delhi, said AAP leader Sandeep Pathak.

On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party held a meeting ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak told ANI, "Today, a meeting was held with the party leaders of Delhi and Haryana. In the coming days, we will launch a door-to-door campaign to tell people that the Centre's ordinance is not against Kejriwal. It is against the people of Delhi".

The centre's ordinance was earlier brought by the central government. It pertains to the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

"We will tell the people of Delhi that voting Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha election is a wastage of vote", added Pathak.

The AAP leader further stated, "We will go to the public with various issues in the Lok Sabha assembly. The ordinance issue is prominently for the Delhi people. Also, the issue revolves around how BJP is bent on finishing off the opposition. If you tell me about only 4 pieces of work that they might have done over the past 9 years, I will congratulate you".

"Modi Ji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has definitely done some work which will get him registered in history. For example, how to devastate the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation, and how to make use of the state governors to do politics", the AAP leader alleged.

On being asked about the party's preparation for the 7 seats in the national capital, Pathak stated, "We will contest the election on all the 7 seats. Rest, time will tell how we get evolved".

Talking about the opposition unity, the AAP leader said, "The country needs that the opposition comes together and establish a good government. The BJP worked towards ruining well-established organisation."

He stated, "As a political party, we are ready for the election on our level".

Pathak also talked about Uniform Civil Code (common laws for every citizen). He said, "From a theoretical point of view, we support the idea of UCC. Article 44 of the constitution suggests there be a UCC in the country. But it is related to every religion. So, we want that there should be a wide consultation from every religion as some decisions are irreversible".

"The manner to implement it should be constitutional", added the leader.

The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held in 2024.

