CERT-In detects over 14L cyber security incidents in 2021

New Delhi, March 25 The Central government on Friday told Rajya Sabha that the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has observed over 14 lakh cyber security incidents during 2021.

Responding to a question asked by the Biju Janata Dal MP Sujeet Kumar, Minister for Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said: "The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India. CERT-In has reported that a total number of 14,02,809 cyber security incidents were reported during the year 2021."

Kumar wanted to know the number of cyber-attacks tracked and reported by the CERT-In in 2021.

Chandrashekhar further said that the CERT-In has reported cyber security incidents across various sectors such as E-commerce, energy, finance, government, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, telecom, transportation, etc.

The CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents as and when they occur.

Talking about the steps taken by the Ministry to prevent cyber security incidents and keep cyber space free from such nuisance, the Minister said CERT-In issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats or vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks on a regular basis.

"The government is committed to ensure that the internet in India is open, safe and trusted, and accountable for all users. CERT-In is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India," the Minister further said.

CERT-In has empanelled 96 security auditing organisations to support and audit implementation of Information Security Best Practices and it has formulated a Cyber Crisis Management Plan for countering cyber-attacks and cyber terrorism for implementation by all Ministries/ Departments of Central government, state/UT governments and their organisations and critical sectors, the Minister added in the written reply.

