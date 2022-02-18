Chamba becomes 100th district in country to become 'Har Ghar Jal'

New Delhi, Feb 18 Chamba in Himachal Pradesh on Friday became the 100th 'Har Ghar Jal' district. It also became the fifth aspirational district to become Har Ghar Jal. The others are: Bhadradri Kothgudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Komaram Bheem Asifabad (all in Telangana) and Mewat in Haryana.

The Jal Jeevan Mission has provided tap water supply to more than 5.78 crore rural households so far. As a result, today 100 districts in the country are enjoying the benefits of clean tap water supply. The Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide tap water supply to every rural household by 2024.

The Mission was announced on August 15, 2019, when out of 19.27 crore households, only 3.23 crore (17 per cent) had tap water connections. Now, 100 districts, 1,138 blocks, 66,328 gram panchayats and 1,36,803 villages have become Har Ghar Jal.

In Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, and Dadar & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, every rural household now has tap water supply.

Many other states like Punjab (99 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (92.5 per cent), Gujarat (92 per cent) and Bihar (90 per cent) are on the verge of becoming Har Ghar Jal in 2022.

