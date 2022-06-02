Chandigarh Congress for bringing young blood in organisation

Chandigarh, June 2 The two-day state-level workshop of the Congress unit in Chandigarh culminated here on Thursday with the concluding address by Harish Chaudhary, AICC General Secretary, with an assurance to implement the recommendations of the party activists, comprising at least 50 per cent office-bearers below 50 years of age.

Over 250 delegates of the party attended the workshop where they have detailed discussions to find out the solutions to the problems that are plaguing the party.

Among others, Partap Singh Bajwa, Head Congress Legislative Party, Punjba, Pawan Bansal, AICC treasurer, and Raja Warring, President of Punjab Congress, took part and shared their inputs on strengthening the party.

During the workshop, the overwhelming opinion of the workers was to elect Congress committees at all levels with at least 50 per cent office-bearers below 50 years of age.

The election management strategy of the party is all set to change. Emphasis shall be laid on people-to-people contact and door-to-door campaigns, which will be a regular feature through booth-level, mandal-level and block-level committees.

A disciplinary committee to enquire into the episodes of anti-party activities and recommend suitable action shall also be formed soon.

Bajwa said the party needed to decide about the candidates a few weeks in advance before the elections. He castigated the BJP for unleashing its religious agenda, which is detrimental to the interest of the country.

Warring felt that adequate respect must be given to the workers, who are the backbone of the party. "If the workers are happy and work whole-heartedly, no one, including the BJP, can defeat the Congress party."

He urged the party activists to work among the people day and night, so that they begin to feel again that it is only the Congress party, which can address the problems of the people.

Bansal said it was a matter of satisfaction that unlike other political parties, the Congress workers can discuss difficult questions facing it openly.

He stressed the need to have training programs for the workers and the leaders of the party to apprise them of the rich legacy of the party.

