Chandrababu Naidu faces constant threat to life, says TDP

Amaravati, March 9 Andhra Pradesh's opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has said that its leader N. Chandrababu Naidu faces constant threat and demanded round-the-clock security to the party's central office located at Mangalagiri in Amaravati.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) in this regard.

He stressed the need for enhanced security at the TDP office as party's national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, MPs, MLAs, former ministers and others were taking part in day to day programmes there.

Chandrababu Naidu has been an NSG Z plus protectee and has constant threat from the anti-social elements and extremists, he wrote.

Similarly, leaders and other dignitaries visiting the party office, from different regions of the state and country have serious threats from extremists and anti-social elements, he said.

Ramaiah pointed out that on October 19, 2021, some alleged to have been the followers of ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) attacked and ransacked the TDP central office. They also attempted to kill the party activists, who tried to resist the attack.

He said prior to this attack, there used to be 24-hour armed security to the office. This was surprisingly withdrawn without giving any prior information or notice to the TDP office.

Varla Ramaiah said the miscreants stated to be the followers of the ruling YSRCP have dared enough to attack TDP central office even though it is located in close proximity to the DGP office.

