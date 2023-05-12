Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel terms ED 'Bhasmasur', says it is carrying out raids on BJP inputs

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 12 : Terming the Enforcement Directorate (ED) "Bhasmasur" (a mythical demon endowed with the power to turn everyone he touches into ashes), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday accused that the "autocratic" central agency conducts raids on the inputs given by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "Who will probe the wrongdoings of ED as there's no authority where one can lodge complaints against them? Is there anyone to listen to us? The central agency has been conducting raids and making arbitrary arrests at the behest of the BJP and now it has turned into 'Bhasmasur'. It has become autocratic in how it conducts itself."

The Chhattisgarh CM alleged further that ED officials were beating up people in their custody, not letting them sleep at night and or giving them water to drink.

"The human rights watchdogs are also sitting silent as the ED continues to frame people in false cases. It's curious how they acquired so much power. They (ED) are the Bhasmasur, which will wipe out the entire Opposition some day," said Baghel.

"Both the BJP and ED are acting in collusion. That (former CM and BJP leader) Raman Singh is issuing the press releases of the ED before the agency itself is proof of a nexus between the two. The ED is conducting raids on the basis of whatever the BJP is giving them," the Chhattisgarh CM added.

Claiming further that not a single residence of a BJP leader was raided, he questioned how was it that the agency knew who was a Congress member and who was with the BJP.

He added it's been three years that ED and IT have been carrying out raids here but not a single address of a BJP member has been raided.

"Raids are taking place only at the residences of Congress leaders, which means BJP people are giving the tip-off," he added.

The ED on May 6 arrested Anwar Dhebar, elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, claiming to have unearthed a liquor scam to the tune of around Rs 2000 crore.

Dhebar was produced before a court from where he was sent to four days' ED custody. The court extended Dhebar's custody after he was produced again on May 10.

