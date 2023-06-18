Chhattisgarh Congress MLA backs concept of 'Hindu Rashtra', party terms it "personal opinion"

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 18 : A fresh controversy erupted in Chhattisgarh politics after Congress MLA Anita Yogendra Sharma's purported video went viral wherein the leader was seen backing the concept of 'Hindu Rashtra'.

In a purported, the MLA was seen exhorting people, who turned up to a religious event of Puri Shankaracharya, to unite for making the country a Hindu nation.

In the alleged video, she was requesting people to take a pledge at the place where they are for the Hindu nation.

"The unity of Hindus can only result in making Hindu Rashtra," she said.

However, MLA from the Dharsinva constituency, Sharma said that her statement was misinterpreted and presented in the wrong way.

After the video went viral, the Congress unit of Chhattisgarh distanced itself from the MLA's statement terming that as her "personal opinion".

After the controversy erupted, the MLA clarified her stand and alleged that her statement was wrongly projected by the opposition.

She said, "People of different religions live in the country with harmony and we don't want to break anyone. Our leader (referring Rahul Gandhi) takes out Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite people because few people belonging to BJP are engaged in creating division in the society."

