Chicago to host 2024 US Democratic National Convention

Washington, April 12 The US Democratic National Committee (DNC) has announced that Chicago, Illinois, will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

The event, where the Democratic Party's delegates will formally nominate their presidential candidate, will take place at the United Center from August 19 to 22 next year, Xinhua news agency reported.

Republicans will gather in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to 18 next year for their 2024 national convention.

US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said on Monday that he plans on running for reelection in 2024 but his team is not prepared to announce it yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor