Chief Ministers of Telugu states wish people for New Year

Hyderabad/Amaravati, Dec 31 Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states on Friday extended their greetings to the people for New Year.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that year after year, the state government is implementing welfare and development programmes in an innovative way. It is also taking steps to help the artisan communities tread on the progressive path, he added.

Chandrasekhar Rao said in 2022 too, the state government, with dedication and commitment would continue its good governance, and overcome the obstacles and work towards the people's welfare. He wished that the hopes and aspirations of people should be fulfilled in 2022.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also extended New Year greetings to the people of the state.

He wished that the New Year would ring in the chimes of health, happiness and wellness in every family and the state would continue its welfare and development policies for a better future and inclusive growth.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has also greeted people on New Year. On Friday, she personally met all the staff members of Raj Bhavan secretariat and greeted them. She visited every department and thanked the employees for the work done during the year.

