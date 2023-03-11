Chilean President replaces 5 cabinet ministers

Santiago, March 11 Chilean President Gabriel Boric has replaced five cabinet ministers, a day ahead of completing his first year in office, with the aim of boosting the government's response capability.

"The purpose of these changes is to improve our capacity to respond and manage the emergencies that our country and citizens face today," Boric said from La Moneda presidential palace, after conducting the ministerial changes.

Replacing Antonio Urrejola as Foreign Minister is Alberto van Klaveren, who was Chile's Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg, and an agent at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Jessica Lopez, who served as president of Banco del Estado de Chile and the National Association of Health Services Companies, was appointed Public Works Minister, succeeding Juan Carlos Garcia.

The newly-appointed Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage, Jaime de Aguirre, former director of Television Nacional de Chile, Chilevision and Canal 13, replaces Julieta Brodsky.

Jaime Pizarro, retired football player and former Sub-secretary of the National Institute of Sports, will succeed Alexandra Benado as Sports Minister.

