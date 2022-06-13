China issues orange alert for mountain torrents
By IANS | Published: June 13, 2022 03:54 AM2022-06-13T03:54:03+5:302022-06-13T04:15:06+5:30
Beijing, June 13 China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued alerts for mountain torrents. ...
Beijing, June 13 China's Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued alerts for mountain torrents.
From 8 p.m. Sunday to 8 p.m. Monday, parts of Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangdong provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous region will be prone to mountain torrent disasters, according to a yellow alert jointly issued by the authorities.
The agencies advised local authorities to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warnings amid measures to brace for evacuation, Xinhua news agency reported.
China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app