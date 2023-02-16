China: Retirees protest health benefits cuts
By IANS | Published: February 16, 2023 11:30 AM 2023-02-16T11:30:04+5:30 2023-02-16T11:55:14+5:30
Beijing, Feb 16 A sea of elderly people protested against reduction to their health benefits in Wuhan and Dalian cities in China, the media reported.
The protests were carried out on Wednesday.
In a footage on social media, the protesters, mostly elderly retirees, can be heard saying that the "cuts come at a time when healthcare costs are soaring", BBC reported.
However, Wuhan and Dalian official said that they are unaware of the protests.
