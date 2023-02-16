China: Retirees protest health benefits cuts

Beijing, Feb 16 A sea of elderly people protested against reduction to their health benefits in Wuhan and Dalian cities in China, the media reported.

The protests were carried out on Wednesday.

In a footage on social media, the protesters, mostly elderly retirees, can be heard saying that the "cuts come at a time when healthcare costs are soaring", BBC reported.

However, Wuhan and Dalian official said that they are unaware of the protests.

