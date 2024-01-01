China, US to promote stable, sustainable ties: Xi Jinping

Beijing, Jan 1 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on China and the United States to earnestly implement the important common understandings and outcomes reached by the two heads of state, and take concrete actions to promote a stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

The Chinese President made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to U.S. President Joe Biden to mark the 45th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

