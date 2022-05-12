Chintan Shivir will discuss ways to re-energise Congress, challenge BJP-led NDA: Sachin Pilot

The Congress will deliberate on ways to re-energise the party and challenge the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' being held in Udaipur, party leader Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday.

He said the three-day brainstorming conclave, being held from May 13 to 15, will be result-oriented.

"We will hold discussions on party organization, how to challenge NDA in coalition politics and to re-energize Congress during the 'Nav Chintan Shivir'. This conference will be result and outcome-oriented," Pilot told media persons here.

"The Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur will prove to be very important in deciding the future strategy," he added.

The Chintan Shivir is being held in the backdrop of the party's drubbing in the elections to five state assemblies earlier this year. The party has witnessed several electoral losses in the elections held in the past eight years. Congress has also seen the exit of some of its prominent faces.

The former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister said more than 400 party leaders will attend 'Nav Chintan Shivir'.

"There will be polls this year and Lok Sabha polls will be held in 2024. If there's any party that can defeat NDA and BJP at the national level, it is Congress," Sachin Pilot said.

"Different committees have been formed in Chintan Shivir. I am a member of the economic committee," he added.

The Congress will also hold organisational polls this year to elect a new party chief.

