CID Summons Former CM BS Yediyurappa To Appear for Questioning in Pocso Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has summoned former CM BS Yediyurappa to appear before its investigation team for probing into a Pocso case filed against him. According to police reports the 81-year-old BJP leader Yediyurappa has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Section 354-A (Sexual Harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). CID has moved to a special court, seeking Yediyurappa’s arrest. The case was filed as per the complaint filed by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that BSY sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2nd this year. On March 14th, as per the orders of DGP Alok Mohan, the case was transferred to CID.

Yediyurappa denied the allegations and declared that he would fight the case legally. BS Yediyurappa approached the high court on Wednesday seeking termination of the Pocso case filed against him. On March 15, Yediyurappa said, "I have come to know that a complaint has been filed against me by a woman. It must have been about a month, they used to visit but I didn’t pay attention. But one day, when I told them they were crying, I called them and asked what happened. They told me they had been wronged. I then called the police commissioner B. Dayananda and asked him to hear them out and do the needful. But then she started talking against me then and there. I thought she was unwell and asked the police commissioner to investigate. Now this has been twisted and made into an FIR."