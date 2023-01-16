CM Bommai ridicules Priyanka's visit to K'taka

Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 16 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ridiculed the visit of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Bengaluru on Monday.

"It is unfortunate that she has to claim herself as a leader," he maintained.

Talking to reporters, CM Bommai stated, he does not have any objections to her visit to the state. "However she had claimed that she is the leader in the posters and advertisements," he said.

"It is very clear that the women from Karnataka are not ready to make her a leader. That is why she had declared herself as a leader," said CM Bommai. He chided the Congress party's proposal to bring a separate budget for the women by stating that the Congress leaders know they can't come to power and giving assurances for whatever things that comes to their minds.

Reacting to the comments by the Congress leaders dubbing Yuva Janotsav (National Youth Festival) inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as 'Vinashotsav', CM Bommai stated that the Congress party is dreaming about 'vinash' (destruction). They don't appreciate good work.

"The Congress leaders' recent language, thinking, their conduct with regard to matters related to the nation, cheap comments on the progress achieved by the state reflects their desperation and there is no need for us to give importance to that," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Bengaluru and address a mega women's convention organised at the Palace Grounds on Monday.

The Karnataka Congress wants to counter the BJP's blitzkrieg campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PM Modi is expected to participate in two more programmes this month and already attended one recently.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor