CM dreams of Maharashtra Bhavan in Kashmir, Pune NGO 'Sarhad' ready to help

Srinagar/Mumbai, June 12 Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged the administration of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir to provide a plot of land to construct a 'Maharashtra Bhavan' to boost ties between the people, an official said here.

Shinde, on a tour of Kashmir last weekend, called on the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to convey his request vide a letter on Sunday.

A prominent NGO, Sarhad, Founder Sanjay Nahar said that his organisation had made a similar proposal at least 10 years ago, but it was kept in cold storage as it could kick up similar demands from other states in the country.

"We are ready for the project even today... Our only condition is that the Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar shall be run and managed by Kashmiri Muslim youth... They want to repay a debt to this state which has always hosted them and helped them in dire times," Nahar told .

In his letter, the visiting CM told the Lt. Governor that in view of the growing tourism and cultural exchanges, plus enhancing economic and social ties, such an institution will be beneficial to people on both sides.

He said the Maharashtra Bhavan in Srinagar will not only provide accommodation facilities to tourists from this state, but provide a glimpse of the state, its rich arts, culture and cuisine for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

The institution could also be used as a major hub for students, entrepreneurs, senior officials to strengthen ties between the state and the UT.

Shinde assured that if a suitable piece of land is provided, the state government will construct a Maharashtra Bhavan keeping in mind the culture and environment of J&K.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor