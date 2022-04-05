CM lays foundation stone of 24-storey IPD Tower in Jaipur

Jaipur, April 5 Foundation stone of IPD Tower, a 24-storey hospital, was laid by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College campus on Tuesday.

The event witnessed the flagging of 100 Mukhyamantri Chiranjivi Mamta Expresses.

The event was in conjunction with the initiation of two-day Nirogi Rajasthan MediFest 2022.

Ministers Shanti Dhariwal, Prasadi Lal Meena, Sudhir Bhandari, Principal and Controller, SMS Hospital and Medical College Jaipur among others were present during the programme.

The IPD Tower will be a well-facilitated 24-storey hospital with 1200 additional beds, teaching rooms, ICUs, 20 OPDs, 4 Cath Labs, 100 OPD Registration counters, 1 Helipad and a Medical Martyr Memorial centre.

The foundation stone laying day witnessed the commencement of the ongoing Nirogi Rajasthan Medifest 2022 and Exhibition on Tuesday, which will conclude on April 6.

Gehlot said, "It is a proud moment for all of us today as we are launching India's tallest hospital in Rajasthan. The model of Nirogi Rajasthan was conceptualised and implemented in 2019. The state government will soon be launching the Right to Health Bill... We intend to reach out to every nook and corner and even the farthest places at the bottom of the pyramid."

Prasadi Lal Meena, Minister of Medical Health Rajasthan appreciated the thought of introducing the Medical Martyr Memorial for all doctors and those from the medical fraternity who sacrificed their lives during Covid-19.

The total IPD Tower project was conceptualized by Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari and his team and architect Anoop Bhartaria. The project will be constructed for Rs 588 crores.

